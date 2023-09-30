TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic in Tyler at Beckham Ave., 5th St. intersection

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash took place Saturday morning at the intersection of S. Beckham Avenue and E. 5th Street.

The front right side of a light-colored car collided with the front left of a delivery truck a little before 10 a.m. Information about possible injuries is not yet available.

Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

