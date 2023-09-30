Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic in Tyler at Beckham Ave., 5th St. intersection

Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.
Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash took place Saturday morning at the intersection of S. Beckham Avenue and E. 5th Street.

The front right side of a light-colored car collided with the front left of a delivery truck a little before 10 a.m. Information about possible injuries is not yet available.

Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

