TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic in Tyler at Beckham Ave., 5th St. intersection
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash took place Saturday morning at the intersection of S. Beckham Avenue and E. 5th Street.
The front right side of a light-colored car collided with the front left of a delivery truck a little before 10 a.m. Information about possible injuries is not yet available.
Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.
