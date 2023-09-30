Saturday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures in the 60s and 70s to start our weekend. We’ll warm into the mid and upper 80s by noon today, with sunny to mostly skies persisting into the afternoon. Highs today will be in the low to mid 90s. This evening, sunny to mostly clear skies. We’ll cool into the 80s after sunset, and then the 70s late tonight. By Sunday morning, we’ll have temperatures sitting in the 60s and low 70s. Sunday should begin mostly sunny, but through the day some clouds are expected to roll into the area, possibly making for a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon in some parts of East Texas. We should stay dry through the weekend, though our next chance for rain is not too far away. A cold front will bring noteworthy rain chances and significantly cooler temperatures to the area by this coming Wednesday/Thursday. Something to look forward to for sure.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.