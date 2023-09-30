Lufkin community holds Walk to End Alzheimer’s

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Many Alzheimer’s Association chapters around the U.S. gathered their communities together on Saturday to hold a Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Lufkin held their annual walk at the Ellen Trout Zoo to raise awareness and funds. Alzheimer’s Association volunteer Corey Marshall said spreading awareness through this walk is near and dear to her heart.

“My papa actually has Alzheimer’s, and he’s struggling with it currently. He’s pretty far away, but anything that we can do, we’re there to help him,” said Marshall.

Mandy Pinner said she and her team from McWilliams Heating, Cooling and Plumbing walked for their mama, Maxie.

“She unfortunately had Alzheimer’s and did succumb to the disease, so we just want to bring awareness to the disease,” said Pinner.

Volunteer Kathryn Hensley recently lost her father.

“He was such a funny and happy person, and he didn’t lose his humor even though he was losing his short-term memory, and a funny joke he would always say is, ‘I now can hide my own easter eggs,’ because obviously he wouldn’t remember where he hid them, so we just slowly lost him, but he’ll be with us in spirit,” said Hensley.

Supporting the caregivers who are helping people with Alzheimer’s is also very important.

“It can get very difficult for them. Just love on them. Just serve them anyway you can, and just be patient with those that may be suffering with the disease,” said Pinner.

As this awareness month comes to an end, support and resources will not.

