Juvenile accused of arson after Upshur County church damaged by fire

(Live 5)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A church building in Upshur County has been declared a “near complete loss” after a fire was started Friday evening.

Deputies responded to a fire at Mt. Lebanon CME Church on Squirrel Road off of FM 2088 at about 7:41 p.m., according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

A 16-year-old boy was found nearby with a wrecked car, the release said, and he allegedly admitted to wrecking the car and setting the fire.

Authorities said the fire damage has caused nearly a complete loss to the church. The boy is being booked into the Gregg County Juvenile Detention facility on a charge of felony arson.

