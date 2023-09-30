Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jacksonville ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors Day’ provides free home repairs for those in need

Volunteers helped complete small home repairs and landscaping.
By JD Conte
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The second annual “Neighbors Helping Neighbors Day” took place in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Jacksonville on Saturday. Volunteers helped complete small home repairs and landscaping for those who might otherwise be unable to themselves.

“I’m just overjoyed,” said Lueanne Williams, who had her back door replaced. Williams has lived in the neighborhood for 50 years. “I’m a volunteer myself. Me and my neighbors, we volunteer and help out other organizations to make our community better.”

Jacksonville residents were able to utilize free dumpsters for community use at Lincoln Park today. The park also received a trash pick-up. City Council member Letitia Horace said that homeowners are encouraged to participate in repairs to help build community, as long as they are able.

“Who among us in life hasn’t needed a hand up, and that’s exactly what we are here to do today, just give our neighbors a hand up,” said Horace. “We tell all our homeowners we are here to work alongside them, not to work for them, so that’s why the sweat equity piece is so important. When you’re out here working on somebody else’s house and they’re right along with you, it shows that they’re invested.”

Horace said they raised $5,000 to pay for materials. Local businesses donated materials and food for volunteers.

