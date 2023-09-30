Frankston runs over Union Grove, 61-7

FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Frankston Indians scored early and often in their 61-7 win over Union Grove.

The scoring started when running back Kaymon Davis scored after breaking a tackle.

Union Grove took their only lead of the game at 7-6 but Frankston went on to score 55 unanswered points.

A.J. Donnell started the comeback with a touchdown followed by a Conlan Lemay interception.

Tyler Rogers scored the next two touchdowns, from 50 and 40 yards out, in the first half.

