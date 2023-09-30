Entering October remaining on the warm side before cooler, wetter weather, arrive next week

EAST TEXAS WEATHER (KTRE/KLTV) - Skies will be clear overnight as we sit under a near full moon. Lows will be in the middle-to-upper 60′s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and on the warm side with highs climbing into the lower 90′s with low humidity and a light, easterly wind.

It will be mostly sunny and dry through early next week before a western storm system shakes up our weather during the mid-week time frame.

This western storm system will provide us with increasing rain and thunderstorm opportunities starting late Wednesday and peaking on Thursday.

Furthermore, this storm system will also bring down a Pacific cold front, one that will bring a more notable drop in temperatures for the end of next week. While this frontal passage will not have us racing to our closets and dresser drawers to get out the long sleeves and jackets, it will be noteworthy enough to at least get our temperatures back down to more seasonal norms for early October standards.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average around one-to-two inches, with isolated, higher amounts of over three inches possible, especially for areas west of Highway 69 and north of Interstate 20.

Behind the storm system and cold frontal passage, look for northerly breezes to return, leading to some cooler temperatures, lower humidity, and pleasant conditions as we round out next week and head into the first, full weekend of October.

