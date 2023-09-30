Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Disabled Lufkin veteran’s van recovered after theft

By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas veteran with disabilities has his customized van back in his possession.

Gary Ogburn said he was at Ray’s Drive-In for a 1966 class meeting. But when he went back outside, his van was gone.

“It’s difficult, difficult, difficult to drive without a chair,” said Ogburn. “Whoever the guy was that stole it had to stand up to drive it because there’s no seat.”

His question was, “How exactly could a someone other than Gary operate the van?”

“It does have the regular gas and brake pedal, but he couldn’t have access to them standing up because him standing up with the steering wheel and the hand controls, he couldn’t reach under to put his feet on the accelerator or the brake,” said Ogburn.

He said the vehicle was customized for him after he was paralyzed during a medical procedure back in 2004.

“It’s a tan colored van with a SilverStar license plate. It has a raised roof which you can see. The floor has been lowered. Inside it has hand controls. It has an easy lock system that I can drive under the steering, and it’ll lock me in,” he said.

Ogburn worried the vehicle would sustain serious damages, however that ultimately was not the case.

