Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Camp Tyler installs observation bee hive

Camp Tyler installs observation bee hive
Camp Tyler installs observation bee hive(Viewer photo/Daniel Lennon)
By JD Conte and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Over 700 kids are set to visit Camp Tyler for special fall programs being held throughout November, a representative said.

“We are so excited to have the observation bee hive at Camp Tyler,” said Kathy Lagesse of the Camp Tyler Outdoor School. “This will give them the opportunity to learn about the significance of bees and their importance in the food chain.  We need to educate our community regarding the importance of beneficial insects. Our entire ecosystem is supported by the pollinators within our area.”

In addition to the observation bee hive, Camp Tyler is opening a pumpking patch and other day programs. Visit their website to learn more.

Camp Tyler installs observation bee hive
Camp Tyler installs observation bee hive(Viewer photo/Daniel Lennon)
Camp Tyler installs observation bee hive
Camp Tyler installs observation bee hive(Viewer photo/Daniel Lennon)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jammie Maze
LaPoyner ISD employee accused of taking criminal evidence
Michel Perez Mendez
Man accused of using truck modified with 300-gallon tanks to steal fuel in Crockett
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
A man found his wife and two children dead in a home in Semmes, Alabama, authorities said.
Woman, 2 young children found dead in home
Crash
Henderson County patrol vehicle destroyed in roadside wreck

Latest News

A young boy paints the side of a house in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors Day’ provides free home repairs for those in need
Volunteers helped complete small home repairs and landscaping.
WebXtra: Jacksonville ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors Day’ provides free home repairs for those in need
Alzheimer’s Association volunteer Corey Marshall
Lufkin community holds Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Alzheimer’s Association volunteer Corey Marshall
WebXtra: Lufkin community holds Walk to End Alzheimer’s