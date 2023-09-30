Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
15-year-old charged with murder of 19-year-old in Hobbs

Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.
Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.(Hobbs Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - A 15-year-old juvenile has been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Brennon Smith of Hobbs.

Hobbs police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of West Copper Ave. in Hobbs on Monday, Sept. 25.

The juvenile was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 30 has been charged with Murder (1st degree felony) and Attempt to Commit a Felony: to wit Robbery (3rd degree felony).

If you have any information regarding this incident, or any other crimes, police say you can report it by calling dispatch at (575) 397-9265, or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

