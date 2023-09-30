Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 arrested, 1 airlifted to hospital after shooting in Panola County

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A person was shot on Front Street at about 12:50 a.m. Saturday, taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to another facility for a higher level of care, authorities said.

According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received 911 calls about a person having been shot, and the callers stated the people involved were father and son.

Once at the scene, investigators gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses. Ray Dell Rollins, of Beckville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Panola County Jail without incident, with bond set at $20,000.

Authorities said the victim was taken to UT Health Carthage by ambulance, then airlifted to another facility for a higher level of care. As of about 5:20 p.m. Saturday, he was reported to be stable.

