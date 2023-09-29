Week 6 Red Zone Gameball

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Al right, so welcome to sports. And as you can see, I’m surrounded by the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders who were victorious big time last week over Mesquite. I’m also being joined by Tyler Legacy. Head Football Coach Beau Trahan. Coach Bo because of that big win over Mesquite, It gives me the utmost pleasure to reward you and the guys with the red zone game ball congratulations.

Coach how special was this win to you personally, being at the first win under your belt as head coach here at Tyler Legacy?

:I didn’t do anything. It’s all about these guys right here,” he said. “These guys have been working hard. Just go out there you got to see the fruits of their labor executed really well across the board all three phases and couldn’t be more proud of them right now.”

Well, your next opponent this week, you’ve got a Rockwall Heath What’s it gonna take to get win Number two?

“Well just believing you know, executing and you know, going out and having some fun and getting out from there ready to do that,” he said.

Congratulations guys need to get loud here. Give me Give me Legacy on three 123 LEGACY!. Tyler Legacy this week’s red zone game ball winners and for East Texas Sports, I’m Mark Bownds.

