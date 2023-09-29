Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Week 6 Red Zone Gameball

And the game ball goes to Tyler Legacy.
And the game ball goes to Tyler Legacy.(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Al right, so welcome to sports. And as you can see, I’m surrounded by the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders who were victorious big time last week over Mesquite. I’m also being joined by Tyler Legacy. Head Football Coach Beau Trahan. Coach Bo because of that big win over Mesquite, It gives me the utmost pleasure to reward you and the guys with the red zone game ball congratulations.

Coach how special was this win to you personally, being at the first win under your belt as head coach here at Tyler Legacy?

:I didn’t do anything. It’s all about these guys right here,” he said. “These guys have been working hard. Just go out there you got to see the fruits of their labor executed really well across the board all three phases and couldn’t be more proud of them right now.”

Well, your next opponent this week, you’ve got a Rockwall Heath What’s it gonna take to get win Number two?

“Well just believing you know, executing and you know, going out and having some fun and getting out from there ready to do that,” he said.

Congratulations guys need to get loud here. Give me Give me Legacy on three 123 LEGACY!. Tyler Legacy this week’s red zone game ball winners and for East Texas Sports, I’m Mark Bownds.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaurea Britton
Affidavit: Tyler man said he beat woman to death in ‘fit of rage’
Jamaurea Britton
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
A Wills Point man has received a sentence in the manslaughter case of his stepdad in 2021.
Wills Point man gets 10 years probation for death of stepdad
East Texas infant taken to Dallas for specialized care as East Texas lacks children's hospital
East Texas infant taken to Dallas for specialized care as East Texas lacks children’s hospital
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Teen accused of escaping Upshur County patrol car

Latest News

MPISD REF CLASS
Mount Pleasant ISD offers sports officiating class amid referee shortage
David Cornelius's funeral service on his baseball field "Triple Play Sports Park"
Legacy of Athens man who died recently living on through his Field of Dreams
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Red Zone Game Ball Tyler Legacy
Mount Pleasant ISD offers sports officiating class amid referee shortage
Mount Pleasant ISD offers sports officiating class amid referee shortage