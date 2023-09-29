WebXtra: St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Kilgore to host pumpkin patch events through October

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A Kilgore church is planning fall events at their annual pumpkin patch.

St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Kilgore hosts events throughout the month of October each year at their pumpkin patch. According to business manager Scarlett Hartsell, events include story times for school children, a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 25, and much more.

The patch is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Event details can be found at the dedicated Facebook page here.

