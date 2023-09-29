Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Kilgore to host pumpkin patch events through October

A Kilgore church is planning fall events at their annual pumpkin patch.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A Kilgore church is planning fall events at their annual pumpkin patch.

St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Kilgore hosts events throughout the month of October each year at their pumpkin patch. According to business manager Scarlett Hartsell, events include story times for school children, a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 25, and much more.

The patch is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Event details can be found at the dedicated Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaurea Britton
Affidavit: Tyler man said he beat woman to death in ‘fit of rage’
Jamaurea Britton
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
A Wills Point man has received a sentence in the manslaughter case of his stepdad in 2021.
Wills Point man gets 10 years probation for death of stepdad
WebXtra: Linden store owner fondly remembers employee fatally shot in tragic parking lot accident
Linden store owner, manager fondly remember employee fatally shot in tragic parking lot accident
Sherry Cummings
Tyler woman accused of slashing 9 tires on her neighbors’ vehicles

Latest News

A Kilgore church is planning fall events at their annual pumpkin patch.
WebXtra: St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Kilgore to host pumpkin patch events through October
WATCH: Flash flooding slows Brooklyn traffic
WATCH: Flash flooding slows Brooklyn traffic
Nacogdoches authorities investigating possible arson at city park
Timpson star football player Terry Bussey has announced his intent to play college football at...
Timpson star athlete Terry Bussey commits to Texas A&M