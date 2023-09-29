Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

“We take it day by day”: McGregor family looks back on past year after shooting kills five

By Madison Herber
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Friday marks one year since a man shot and killed five people in a McGregor neighborhood, two of them were students at the high school.

And two of them were Natalie Aviles, a recent graduate from McGregor High, and her mother Lori Aviles.

Renee Flores, Lori’s sister-in-law and Natalie’s aunt, met with KWTX outside of her church because she says that her faith is what has pulled her through the trenches.

It has been a year of firsts, birthdays, holidays, memories, all missing roots to their family tree but she says through every low they have their faith and their community.

“We trust in the Lord, even when we don’t understand, we trust in the Lord,” Flores says.

As the sun set over Bethlehem Christian Church, Flores reflected on this last year without Lori and Natalie.

“A lot of changes have happened since they’ve been gone. It can just be all of a sudden and you start to think about something and you start to remember. We take it day by day, that’s all we can do,” she says.

Lori left behind two sons, and Natalie’s two brother. Flores says healing has been an uphill battle with them having lost their mother and sister, she says she know the pain has to be one hundred time worse for them.

But through the trials, she adds that their small town hasn’t missed the chance to remember Lori and Natalie and help their boys.

“McGregor is an awesome place. The community has done fundraisers, the sheriff’s office did something special for them for Christmas,” Flores says with a smile.

Flores says the support has helped them through tremendously, but she is still working to find comfort in living in a world without her loved ones.

“There’s a hole in our family, a hole in our church,” she says behind tears, “if it wasn’t for Jesus, I don’t know where we’d be.”

A memorial is being held Friday at the Bethlehem Christian Church. They are going to remember Natalie and Lori but the family also really just wants to take the opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who brought some light into their darkness over this past year.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaurea Britton
Affidavit: Tyler man said he beat woman to death in ‘fit of rage’
Jamaurea Britton
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
WebXtra: Linden store owner fondly remembers employee fatally shot in tragic parking lot accident
Linden store owner, manager fondly remember employee fatally shot in tragic parking lot accident
A Wills Point man has received a sentence in the manslaughter case of his stepdad in 2021.
Wills Point man gets 10 years probation for death of stepdad
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike

Latest News

Tex-Mex Egg Bites by Mama Steph
Diboll students in the cafeteria.
Diboll one of school districts now able to provide free meals for all students
Mount Pleasant roper closing in on NFR berth with South Dakota payday
Mount Pleasant roper closing in on NFR berth with South Dakota payday
‘Rock Your School’ Day
‘Rock Your School’ Day brings unique learning opportunities to Tyler students
WebXtra: Forest Service spokesperson says to burn responsibly despite lifted bans
Forest Service spokesperson says to burn responsibly despite lifted bans