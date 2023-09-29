TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - These egg bites are made in a muffin tin, and they are so great to keep in the fridge for breakfast on-the-go or snacks anytime you need a protein boost. If you enjoy the egg bites at your local coffee shop, you’ll like these, too!

Tex-Mex egg bites by Mama Steph

Ingredients

8 large eggs

1/3 cup whole milk

1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper

1 cup shredded Mexican blend or Monterey Jack cheese

1/3 to 2/3 cup chopped pickled jalapenos

1 teaspoon hot sauce (more if you really like spicy food)

1 cup cooked chopped fajita chicken meat

Salsa, for serving

Method:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a muffin tin with cooking spray.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, hot sauce, salt and pepper. (I use a hand mixer to get the eggs nice and frothy)

Add to the egg mixture the cheese, folding in with a spatula, not the hand mixer.

Distribute 1/3 cup of the egg mixture into each muffin cup. Top the egg with a generous sprinkle of chopped chicken and jalapenos.

Bake for about 18 minutes. Don’t overbake, as they’ll get rubbery.

Allow to cool in pan for five minutes, then gently remove by loosening the edges with a small spatula and turning out onto a plate or serving platter.

Top with a sprinkle of shredded cheese and a few dashes of hot sauce if you like. Serve with salsa, sour cream, or whatever sounds good to you. Enjoy!

These egg bites can be stored in the refrigerator for four days if there are leftovers. Reheat in the microwave for about 30 seconds.

