Temple Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for Conspiring to Transport Non-Citizens Resulting in Death

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DEL RIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple man was sentenced Tuesday to 136 months in prison for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death.

According to court documents, between July 24, 2020, and July 26, 2020, Saul Benitez-Gonzalez, 22, conspired with Raul Perez-Benitez, who was indicted separately, and others to smuggle non-citizens from Mexico to the United States.

Benitez helped and prepared Perez to illegally transport nine Mexican citizens into the United States.

On July 26, 2020, U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered Perez driving a GMC Sierra five miles north of Brackettville. When the agents tried to conduct an immigration inspection, Perez failed to yield and a high-speed chase ensued.

Agents terminated pursuit after speeds of 100 miles per hour were reached, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas.

Later that morning agents discovered the GMC had an accident. The GMC appeared to have flipped and rolled after hitting a large boulder.

Of the nine Mexican citizens being transported by Perez in the GMC, two died from fatal injuries received in the accident and three others were transported to a medical facility with serious bodily injuries.

Four others sustained minor injuries and were transported to a Border Patrol station for processing.

“Smugglers and those who support them have no regard for their human cargo,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza. “We will continue to work hard with our fellow law enforcement partners to bring these smuggling networks down.”

On January 13, 2023, Perez was sentenced to 63 months with credit for time served since his incarceration on July 26, 2020.

