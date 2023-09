TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bethany Chancellor, the instructional coach at Rice Elementary, discusses “Rock Your School” Day, where teachers transformed their classrooms into a variety of environments. Schools all over the country are participating in an effort to give students unique learning opportunities.

At Rice Elementary, teachers transformed their classrooms into safaris, ice cream parlors and even Jurassic Park.

