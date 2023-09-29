Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Nacogdoches authorities investigating possible arson at city park

(City of Nacogdoches)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue is investigating an overnight fire at Maroney Park.

The Nacogdoches Fire Department responded to an active fire burning at the park, located across from Nacogdoches High School in the 2100 block of Maroney Drive, around 2 a.m. Friday. According to a press release from the city of Nacogdoches, the wooden playground structure will be closed until further notice as a result of damage from the fire.

The pickleball courts, newly constructed restroom and Splashadoches Splash Pad were unaffected by the fire and will remain open.

(City of Nacogdoches)

Anyone with any information regarding the fire is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 560-INFO.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaurea Britton
Affidavit: Tyler man said he beat woman to death in ‘fit of rage’
Jamaurea Britton
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
A Wills Point man has received a sentence in the manslaughter case of his stepdad in 2021.
Wills Point man gets 10 years probation for death of stepdad
WebXtra: Linden store owner fondly remembers employee fatally shot in tragic parking lot accident
Linden store owner, manager fondly remember employee fatally shot in tragic parking lot accident
Sherry Cummings
Tyler woman accused of slashing 9 tires on her neighbors’ vehicles

Latest News

A Kilgore church is planning fall events at their annual pumpkin patch.
WebXtra: St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Kilgore to host pumpkin patch events through October
A Kilgore church is planning fall events at their annual pumpkin patch.
WebXtra: St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Kilgore to host pumpkin patch events through October
WATCH: Flash flooding slows Brooklyn traffic
WATCH: Flash flooding slows Brooklyn traffic
Timpson star football player Terry Bussey has announced his intent to play college football at...
Timpson star athlete Terry Bussey commits to Texas A&M