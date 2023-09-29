Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Forest Service spokesperson says to burn responsibly despite lifted bans

With recent rains, many East Texas counties have now lifted their burn bans. But an East Texas regional fire coordinator says we’re not out of the woods yet.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - With recent rains, many East Texas counties have now lifted their burn bans.

But an East Texas regional fire coordinator says we’re not out of the woods yet.

In some East Texas counties you can still see the burn piles stacked up waiting to be burned. With the ban lifted in other counties burning is back to normal.

Fire danger is measure by the KBDI. Anything above 625 is considered fire danger. In Gregg County, that number is 660.

Some are storing debris and trash until the county lifts their burn ban. When lifted, conditions are still dry, and even a small fire left unattended can turn into a big one.

So, Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator Matt Burnett says if you can burn, burn responsibly.

