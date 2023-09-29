Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been beautiful, but warm again today, although temperatures haven’t been quite as warm as yesterday.  Expect clear skies tonight for the Red Zone games with temperatures starting out in the 90s at kickoff, but quickly dropping into the 80s for the rest of the game.  By tomorrow morning, low temperatures will start in the upper 60s and lower 70s with light winds.  Sunshine continues for the weekend with highs well above average in the lower to mid 90s.  A few more clouds work their way back into East Texas early next week as the high pressure begins to weaken and the next cold front looks to arrive late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.  Showers and thunderstorms will be likely with this front, along with a good cool down that could be our first real taste of Fall.

