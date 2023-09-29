Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

East Texans encouraged to prepare for upcoming flu season

Director of Public Health Emergency Preparedness for NET Health Russell Hopkins spoke about the upcoming flu season.
By Lauren Tear
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas health professional said he expects the upcoming flu season to show normal case rates but still recommends being proactive by getting the flu shot.

Director of Public Health Emergency Preparedness for NET Health Russell Hopkins spoke about the upcoming flu season.

Hopkins said he thinks the trends this year will be normal, and he expects them to remain normal. He also said people might want to consider getting the flu vaccine as a preventative measure before gathering with loved ones for the holidays.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaurea Britton
Affidavit: Tyler man said he beat woman to death in ‘fit of rage’
Jamaurea Britton
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
A Wills Point man has received a sentence in the manslaughter case of his stepdad in 2021.
Wills Point man gets 10 years probation for death of stepdad
WebXtra: Linden store owner fondly remembers employee fatally shot in tragic parking lot accident
Linden store owner, manager fondly remember employee fatally shot in tragic parking lot accident
Sherry Cummings
Tyler woman accused of slashing 9 tires on her neighbors’ vehicles

Latest News

Director of Public Health Emergency Preparedness Russell Hopkins
WebXtra: East Texans encouraged to prepare for upcoming flu season
‘Rock Your School’ Day
‘Rock Your School’ Day brings unique learning opportunities to Tyler students
‘Rock Your School’ Day
‘Rock Your School’ Day brings unique learning opportunities to Tyler students
Bethany Chancellor, the instructional coach at Rice Elementary
WebXtra: ‘Rock Your School’ Day brings unique learning opportunities to Tyler students