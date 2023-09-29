Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Diboll one of school districts now able to provide free meals for all students

Diboll students in the cafeteria.
By Tyre White
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has changed the Community Eligibility Provision rules by lowering the minimum Identified Student Percentage from 40% to 25%.

The ISP is the number of students who receive other income based benefits such as SNAP.

“Since we’ve done community eligibility, we have seen an increase in our participation. Across the district we’re feeding about 80 to 85 percent of our students a school lunch,” said Diboll Nutrition Supervisor Kerri Sanford.

Community Eligibility Provision is an option for districts to offer meals at no cost.

To qualify, they must meet or exceed the minimum independent student percentage and with it now being lowered, more schools will be able to feed students for free.

According to USDA.gov, research shows that access to free school meals improves student’s diet and academic performance.

“We have to offer five different components to our students at lunch, so we offer the whole grains, the meat protein, fruits, vegetables and milk, and for that meal to be free for that student they have to select three of those five components,” said Sanford.

With an Identified Student Percentage of 58 percent, Diboll ISD is able to offer free meals to every student.

Sanford said CEP helps fight a certain stigma.

“A lot of students when they come through, they don’t want to have that low income status placed on them. I’m getting a free lunch, I’m not having to pay for it, it looks like I’m coming from a low-income family, so that is eliminated completely with free lunches for all,” said Sanford.

SchoolNutrition.org said the average cost of a school lunch is $3.81.

With five days in a school week that can add up quickly.

Sanford said the rule change will make CEP a better option for districts.

“I feel like they are going to start seeing a lot more school’s moving to community eligibility because it is good for our students. It’s definitely reducing the financial burden on some of our parents I feel,” said Sanford.

CEP uses shared eligibility data from federal assistance programs, eliminating the need for household income applications. The rule change will be effective October 26.

