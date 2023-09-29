Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Astronomers say building block of life present on Jupiter’s icy moon

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about...
This image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about 415 million miles from Earth.(NASA, ESA, and A. Simon (GSFC) via AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A building block of life may exist inside one of Jupiter’s icy moons called Europa.

Europa is one of several ocean worlds in our solar system where scientists believe life could exist.

In findings published earlier this month, two independent teams of astronomers used the James Webb space telescope to observe the frozen surface of Europa.

Their analysis revealed an abundance of carbon dioxide in one specific region.

While Europa may contain twice as much ocean water as Earth, scientists have long questioned whether Europa’s ocean contains carbon and other chemicals necessary for life.

Now, they’re planning two future missions to take a closer look at whether the icy ocean world has the potential to support life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaurea Britton
Affidavit: Tyler man said he beat woman to death in ‘fit of rage’
Jamaurea Britton
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
WebXtra: Linden store owner fondly remembers employee fatally shot in tragic parking lot accident
Linden store owner, manager fondly remember employee fatally shot in tragic parking lot accident
A Wills Point man has received a sentence in the manslaughter case of his stepdad in 2021.
Wills Point man gets 10 years probation for death of stepdad
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike

Latest News

First responders wade through flood waters at the base of the Williamsburg Bridge, Friday,...
New York City area gets one of its wettest days in decades, as rain swamps subways and streets
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump in Georgia becomes the first defendant to take a plea deal
Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Country artists who became famous by going viral on TikTok
‘Rock Your School’ Day
‘Rock Your School’ Day brings unique learning opportunities to Tyler students
In this image taken from video released by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, police detain...
Man deliberately drives into home, crashes into a police station, officials say