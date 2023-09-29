Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Armed and Dangerous: Bell County searching for third suspect in Temple murder

Madden is described as being 5 feet 9 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He...
Madden is described as being 5 feet 9 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen operating a white GMC dully pickup with damage to the right-side tire skirt, a metal bumper on the front, a construction light on the roof with a generator and green dirt bike in the bed of the truck with a Texas license plate SHN9954.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are looking for a third suspect, identified as Ryan Adam Madden, in the murder of Cody Kinslow, 42, on Sept. 21 in Temple.

Two other people have already been charged in the murder. They are Sandy Gayle Carrese, 40, who is currently in the Bell County Jail on a $1 million cash bond; and Howard Lee Bailey, 47, who was taken into custody on Sept. 26.

Howard Lee Bailey, 47, and Sandy Gayle Carrese, 40, are currently being held on a $1 million bond
Howard Lee Bailey, 47, and Sandy Gayle Carrese, 40, are currently being held on a $1 million bond(Bell County Jail)

Deputies responded at around 9:54 a.m. on Sept. 21 to reports of a shooting in the 9000 block of Little Flock Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman in the area who had been shot. She was moved to Baylor Scott and White Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies found a Kinslow inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey.

Madden evaded police on Sept. 28 and his whereabouts are unknown, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen operating a white GMC dully pickup with damage to the right-side tire skirt, a metal bumper on the front, a construction light on the roof with a generator and green dirt bike in the bed of the truck with a Texas license plate SHN9954.

Authorities state Madden is believed to be in the Travis, Williamson, or Burnet Counties.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Madden, may contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Department by calling 254-933-5412 or Bell County Crimestoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477.) Callers may remain anonymous and receive a reward if the information leads to Ryan Adam Madden’s arrest.

Ryan Adam Madden should be considered dangerous, and the public should not approach but call the numbers above or local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaurea Britton
Affidavit: Tyler man said he beat woman to death in ‘fit of rage’
Jamaurea Britton
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
WebXtra: Linden store owner fondly remembers employee fatally shot in tragic parking lot accident
Linden store owner, manager fondly remember employee fatally shot in tragic parking lot accident
A Wills Point man has received a sentence in the manslaughter case of his stepdad in 2021.
Wills Point man gets 10 years probation for death of stepdad
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike

Latest News

Flu Season
Handicap Van Stolen
Free Meals For Students
Gregg County Master Gardeners
Michel Perez Mendez
Man accused of using truck modified with 300-gallon tanks to steal fuel in Crockett