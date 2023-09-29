Armed and Dangerous: Bell County searching for third suspect in Temple murder

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are looking for a third suspect, identified as Ryan Adam Madden, in the murder of Cody Kinslow, 42, on Sept. 21 in Temple.

Two other people have already been charged in the murder. They are Sandy Gayle Carrese, 40, who is currently in the Bell County Jail on a $1 million cash bond; and Howard Lee Bailey, 47, who was taken into custody on Sept. 26.

Deputies responded at around 9:54 a.m. on Sept. 21 to reports of a shooting in the 9000 block of Little Flock Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman in the area who had been shot. She was moved to Baylor Scott and White Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies found a Kinslow inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey.

Madden evaded police on Sept. 28 and his whereabouts are unknown, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen operating a white GMC dully pickup with damage to the right-side tire skirt, a metal bumper on the front, a construction light on the roof with a generator and green dirt bike in the bed of the truck with a Texas license plate SHN9954.

Authorities state Madden is believed to be in the Travis, Williamson, or Burnet Counties.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Madden, may contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Department by calling 254-933-5412 or Bell County Crimestoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477.) Callers may remain anonymous and receive a reward if the information leads to Ryan Adam Madden’s arrest.

Ryan Adam Madden should be considered dangerous, and the public should not approach but call the numbers above or local law enforcement.

