Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Week 5 Spotlight Player: Timpson’s Terry Bussey

Week 5 Spotlight Player: Timpson’s Terry Bussey
By Mark Bownds
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - This weeks Red Zone Spotlight player goes to the one and only Timpson superstar Terry Bussey, who will be making the highly anticipated announcement of which school he will be committing to tomorrow. Bears Head Coach Kerry Therwhanger was asked if he had ever coached a player like Bussey, and his response was.

“No, no. I mean, you know, he just does some things out there that, you know, I’d love to take credit for as a coach but, but that I don’t think any coach could take credit for that,” he said

“You know, he’s blessed with a lot of athletic ability. Along with that he’s really, really intelligent kid. And so you put that intelligence with that God’s gift of athleticism, then it’s really really special,” Therwhanger said.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaurea Britton
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
Jamaurea Britton
Affidavit: Tyler man said he beat woman to death in ‘fit of rage’
A Wills Point man has received a sentence in the manslaughter case of his stepdad in 2021.
Wills Point man gets 10 years probation for death of stepdad
A toddler in Cherokee County is dead after drowning in a pond on their family’s property...
Cherokee County toddler drowns in family pond
Billy Maddox Jr.
Tyler man accused in fentanyl death no-shows jury selection

Latest News

The Garrison Bulldogs made a big statement in week one defeating Hughes Springs 72-0. Head...
Undefeated Garrison to take on Joaquin Friday night
Week 5 Spotlight Player: Timpson’s Terry Bussey
Week 5 Spotlight Player: Timpson’s Terry Bussey
Mabank roper wins over $3,000 at Amarillo rodeo
Texas Rangers
Drury, Detmers help Angels snap Rangers’ 6-game winning streak with 9-3 victory