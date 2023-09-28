WebXtra: Mount Pleasant ISD offers sports officiating class

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Texas’ shortage of sports officials continues to affect many school games. But after the Texas Education Agency approval, Mount Pleasant ISD is one of the latest to offer a sports officiating class in their curriculum. KLTV′s Kristine Guevara spoke with the teacher of the class, John Winn, who is also a long-time referee himself.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.