WebXtra: Lufkin High School students get glimpse of careers without college degree
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin High School GEAR Up is hosting a Career Test Drive with BridgeYear to help juniors and seniors explore careers that don’t require a college degree. BridgeYear Program Coordinator Allena Grant explains the importance of secondary careers, what those careers are and their average pay.
