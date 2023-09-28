WebXtra: City moves bees from Tyler Rose Garden after safety, chemical concerns

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The bees at Tyler Rose Garden are getting a temporary home.

Erin Garner, the community coordinator for Keep Tyler Beautiful, tells KLTV 7′s Lauren Tear the bees had to be moved for their own safety. Chemicals used on the roses were hurting bee colonies, and Garner says the bees will be happier at Goodman-LeGrand in their park space.

The City of Tyler plans to plant more suitable flowers for the pollinators, and the tourists will still get to learn about the bees’ workouts!

