Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Van crashes into LEGO resell shop in Michigan

Almost a year after opening, a LEGO reseller's dream is facing a challenge after a van rammed into their storefront. Credit: Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Julia Petersen and her husband opened Bricks and Minifigs Grand Rapids on Breton Road in 2022.

”We always talked about the dream of having a brick and mortar store someday, and we thought that was probably out of our reach,” Petersen said. “But then, we heard about Bricks and Minifigs, which is a franchise, and so that made it possible for us to open the store.”

It was a dream borne out of their love for LEGO.

”When we started dating, we started building LEGO together, and we just enjoyed it so much,” Petersen said.

Almost a year after opening, however, their dream is facing a challenge after, early Saturday morning, a van rammed into their storefront.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaurea Britton
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
Jamaurea Britton
Affidavit: Tyler man said he beat woman to death in ‘fit of rage’
A Wills Point man has received a sentence in the manslaughter case of his stepdad in 2021.
Wills Point man gets 10 years probation for death of stepdad
East Texas infant taken to Dallas for specialized care as East Texas lacks children's hospital
East Texas infant taken to Dallas for specialized care as East Texas lacks children’s hospital
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
LIVE: House Republicans start making their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
FILE - FBI seal logo. A sharply divided privacy oversight board is recommending that the FBI...
A key US government surveillance tool should face new limits, a divided privacy oversight board says
FILE - Actor Michael Gambon attends the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,"...
Michael Gambon, actor who played Prof. Dumbledore in 6 ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dies at age 82
Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in Atlantic Ocean
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
The American soldier who bolted into North Korea 2 months ago has returned to the US