WATCH: Two suspects throw man on ground during robbery at Houston bank ATM
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Credit: Houston Police Department/TMX
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - On September 6, surveillance cameras captured footage of a person withdrawing money from a bank ATM in Houston when two unknown males pull out a gun and demand the money. The victim complied and gave the suspects the money. The suspects then fled the location in a four-door black sedan.
