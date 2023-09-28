Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Students find body near school grounds in Ohio

FILE - Akron police are investigating after students reported finding a dead body near their...
FILE - Akron police are investigating after students reported finding a dead body near their middle school.(19 News)
By Julia Bingel and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Students at an Ohio middle school found a body near the school grounds early Thursday morning, officials said.

Students at Hyre Community Learning Center, an Akron Public School, immediately told their school resource officer, and Akron police are investigating.

School officials said they will have counselors available for any students needing to talk to someone.

Police are also enhancing security measures in the vicinity of the school.

“Our thoughts are with the affected individual’s family during this difficult time, and we will continue to offer support to our students as they process this unexpected event,” said school officials in a letter sent to parents.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaurea Britton
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
Jamaurea Britton
Affidavit: Tyler man said he beat woman to death in ‘fit of rage’
A Wills Point man has received a sentence in the manslaughter case of his stepdad in 2021.
Wills Point man gets 10 years probation for death of stepdad
East Texas infant taken to Dallas for specialized care as East Texas lacks children's hospital
East Texas infant taken to Dallas for specialized care as East Texas lacks children’s hospital
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Teen accused of escaping Upshur County patrol car

Latest News

A man is held up at gunpoint while withdrawing money from an ATM in Houston.
WATCH: Two suspects throw man on ground during robbery at Houston bank ATM
They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.
Thousands of air fryers recalled after several fire reports
Investigators recovered both the margay cub (left) and the jaguar cub.
Couple accused of trying to sell jaguar in Academy Sports parking lot after also selling margay cub
Spotted lanternfly has spread to Illinois, threatening to crops and trees
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike