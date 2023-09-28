Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mostly sunny and warm again today.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Another mostly sunny and warm (if not hot!) forecast for today. Like we’ve seen the last few days, some clouds will be possible this afternoon, but skies will generally trend on the sunnier side. After starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, we’ll warm into the upper 80s by noon, and then see highs in the lower half of the 90s. For late September, we would normally have highs in the mid or so 80s - clearly this has been a warm close to the month. By the mid to late part of next week, it does look like some changes will be in store for us. Longer range forecast data brings rain back to East Texas by the end of next week, as well as more fall-like temperatures. We’ll continue to monitor this and keep you posted. Have a great Thursday.

