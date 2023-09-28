Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Man facing charges of human smuggling and evading arrest after sending DPS on car chase

David Arellano, 30
David Arellano, 30(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing a slew of charges after several people jumped out of a moving vehicle while he was evading authorities.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested David Arellano, 30 in the case.

DPS Dashcam footage shows several people fleeing from a pickup truck that was involved in a car chase this past Tuesday.

When a sheriff deputy attempted to stop the truck on Cuatro Vientos Arellano refused and sent troopers on a pursuit that ended near the El Eden subdivision.

DPS confirms the people seen fleeing on camera were in the country illegally.

The driver was detained without incident.

DPS Sergeant Erick Estrada said the video shows the disregard smugglers have towards human life.

“They don’t care about these immigrant, they are more about the profit that they are winning. You know they don’t care about the lives of these people, or the lives they are endangering with these vehicle pursuits,” said Sergeant Estrada. “That’s why sometimes our DPS Troopers have to terminate these pursuits that if they get too dangerous, fortunately no one got hurt. The migrants were checked by medical and turned over to border patrol and he (driver) was arrested.”

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaurea Britton
Affidavit: Tyler man said he beat woman to death in ‘fit of rage’
Jamaurea Britton
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
WebXtra: Linden store owner fondly remembers employee fatally shot in tragic parking lot accident
Linden store owner, manager fondly remember employee fatally shot in tragic parking lot accident
A Wills Point man has received a sentence in the manslaughter case of his stepdad in 2021.
Wills Point man gets 10 years probation for death of stepdad
Mason McCaslin, Spencer Kellogg, and Andrea Thurman
3 arrested after Cherokee County search warrant finds 145 grams of meth

Latest News

East Texas health professionals say they expect the upcoming flu season to show normal case...
East Texas health professionals give tips for flu season preparation
Red Zone Game of the Week
The sale is Saturday morning at the Longview Arboretum at 9 a.m., but get there early.
Longview Arboretum to host Gregg County Master Gardener Association plant sale Saturday
Students at Rice Elementary in Tyler participated in “Rock Your School” Day on Friday.
‘Rock Your School’ Day brings unique learning opportunities to Tyler students
Law enforcement are trying to find a stolen van customized specifically for an East Texas...
Van customized for Lufkin veteran with accessibility needs stolen from outside restaurant