Lufkin fire destroys home, burns multiple vehicles

Joyce Lane house fire
Joyce Lane house fire(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A fire in Lufkin destroyed a home and damaged several vehicles Thursday.

According to a City of Lufkin press release, the LFD responded to a fire in the 200 block of Joyce Lane around 1:41 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters arrived to find a home on fire, which had been reported by a neighbor. A portion of Joyce Ln. was shut down while firefighters responded, and Burley Primary pickup was rerouted down Tower Lane and Fuller Springs Drive.

The fire was controlled by 2:47 p.m., the release said, and Joyce Ln. was reopened. The roadway was fully cleared by around 5 p.m.

Four engines, two chiefs, and three support staff responded for a total of 23 personnel, the release said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal.  The home is believed to be a total loss. Two vehicles, an RV, and ATVs also suffered fire damage. No occupants were home at the time.

