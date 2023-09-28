Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Linden store owner fondly remembers employee fatally shot in tragic parking lot accident

Friends and co-workers are paying their respects to an East Texas man killed Friday in a tragic accident.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Friends and co-workers are paying their respects to an East Texas man killed Friday in a tragic accident.

It was Friday in Linden that police were called to the scene of an accidental shooting that took place as an employee set grocery bags near a rifle on a customer’s vehicle back seat.

It happened in the parking lot of Crump Food Store in the 700 block of West Houston Street, according to a release from Linden Police Chief David Dulude.

Store employee, 39-year-old Larry Lawrence of Queen City, was placing groceries on the back seat of a vehicle near a dog, when he began to pet the dog.

Store owner Chris Spencer spoke about how Lawrence’s loss is a shock to the community, and how valued he was as a model employee.

“Larry was patient, Larry was kind, Larry possessed what the Apostle Paul refers to as the fruits of the spirit,” Spencer said. “He was wonderful to the customers, he spoke to their kids, he pet their animals. And we depended on him.”

According to police and witnesses, the dog stepped on a .22 caliber rifle in the back seat of the vehicle, causing it to discharge and strike Lawrence in the chest. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Lawrence was pronounced dead at the helipad site as they prepared to life-flight him.

