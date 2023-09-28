Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo authorities are hot on the trail for an alleged scammer who’s left one victim out more than $4,000.

The Laredo Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Rosa Mayela Zea Ramirez. Ramirez is wanted in connection with a pending felony arrest warrant, charging her with theft of property valued at more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.

On June 19, 2023, a victim filed a theft report with the Laredo Police Department. The victim reported that she had paid Rosa Mayela Zea Ramirez the sum of $5,280 for a spa body massager, but the spa machine was never delivered to the victim as promised.

In the months that followed, the victim made multiple attempts to contact Ramirez to resolve the matter, according to police. According to the victim, Ramirez consistently provided false information and made unfulfilled promises regarding the spa machine’s delivery, claiming that it was being imported from Mexico. After six months, the victim requested a refund.

Ramirez, in response, issued a check to the victim but with insufficient funds to cover the amount, police say. A year passed, during which Ramirez managed to return only $1,000 of the $5,280 owed to the victim. The victim said Ramirez said she would return the remaining amount but abruptly ceased all communication with the victim, according to police. Due to these circumstances, the victim filed a theft report for the remaining $4,280.

The Laredo Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rosa Mayela Zea Ramirez to come forward by contacting Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or using the Crime Stoppers P3 app to submit a tip anonymously and become eligible for a cash reward.

