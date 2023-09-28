Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect

Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect
Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo authorities are hot on the trail for an alleged scammer who’s left one victim out more than $4,000.

The Laredo Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Rosa Mayela Zea Ramirez. Ramirez is wanted in connection with a pending felony arrest warrant, charging her with theft of property valued at more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.

On June 19, 2023, a victim filed a theft report with the Laredo Police Department. The victim reported that she had paid Rosa Mayela Zea Ramirez the sum of $5,280 for a spa body massager, but the spa machine was never delivered to the victim as promised.

In the months that followed, the victim made multiple attempts to contact Ramirez to resolve the matter, according to police. According to the victim, Ramirez consistently provided false information and made unfulfilled promises regarding the spa machine’s delivery, claiming that it was being imported from Mexico. After six months, the victim requested a refund.

Ramirez, in response, issued a check to the victim but with insufficient funds to cover the amount, police say. A year passed, during which Ramirez managed to return only $1,000 of the $5,280 owed to the victim. The victim said Ramirez said she would return the remaining amount but abruptly ceased all communication with the victim, according to police. Due to these circumstances, the victim filed a theft report for the remaining $4,280.

The Laredo Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rosa Mayela Zea Ramirez to come forward by contacting Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or using the Crime Stoppers P3 app to submit a tip anonymously and become eligible for a cash reward.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaurea Britton
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
Jamaurea Britton
Affidavit: Tyler man said he beat woman to death in ‘fit of rage’
A Wills Point man has received a sentence in the manslaughter case of his stepdad in 2021.
Wills Point man gets 10 years probation for death of stepdad
East Texas infant taken to Dallas for specialized care as East Texas lacks children's hospital
East Texas infant taken to Dallas for specialized care as East Texas lacks children’s hospital
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Teen accused of escaping Upshur County patrol car

Latest News

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Neal McCoy about his 29th annual Angel Network fundraiser...
WebXtra: Neal McCoy shares details on 29th annual Angel Network fundraiser
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Neal McCoy about his 29th annual Angel Network fundraiser...
WebXtra: Neal McCoy shares details on 29th annual Angel Network fundraiser
WebXtra: Linden store owner fondly remembers employee fatally shot in tragic parking lot accident
Linden store owner fondly remembers employee fatally shot in tragic parking lot accident
WebXtra: Linden store owner fondly remembers employee fatally shot in tragic parking lot accident
WebXtra: Linden store owner fondly remembers employee fatally shot in tragic parking lot accident
Mason McCaslin, Spencer Kellogg, and Andrea Thurman
3 arrested after Cherokee County search warrant finds 145 grams of meth