Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Good Samaritans help save man attempting suicide on highway, police say

Police body camera footage shows how an officer and two good Samaritans saved a man from...
Police body camera footage shows how an officer and two good Samaritans saved a man from suicide in northwest Atlanta.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Hope Dean and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A man in Georgia was saved thanks to the actions of two good Samaritans and the assistance of police.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, two bystanders saw a man dangling from a highway overpass sign Sept. 4 around 2:30 a.m. and called 911.

An officer who responded said the man was threatening to jump.

The man refused to speak to the officer but responded to the men. Officials said they “displayed patience, empathy and understanding and began to build a rapport.”

The man eventually agreed to return to safe ground with the help of an officer.

In a statement, Atlanta police thanked the two men for their bravery in assisting the officer and “even taking the lead to de-escalate the situation to save someone’s life.”

“This is a great example of citizens and police working together,” police said.

Police said the man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Anyone in need can seek help by calling the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaurea Britton
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
Jamaurea Britton
Affidavit: Tyler man said he beat woman to death in ‘fit of rage’
A Wills Point man has received a sentence in the manslaughter case of his stepdad in 2021.
Wills Point man gets 10 years probation for death of stepdad
East Texas infant taken to Dallas for specialized care as East Texas lacks children's hospital
East Texas infant taken to Dallas for specialized care as East Texas lacks children’s hospital
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Teen accused of escaping Upshur County patrol car

Latest News

Source: Roy O Martin
Construction worker dies at Corrigan OSB plant expansion site
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdown
Ernest Burbage, 38, of Johns Island, South Carolina, was found dead following the shooting of...
Target of South Carolina manhunt dead, deputies confirm
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
The American soldier who bolted into North Korea 2 months ago has returned to the US