Garrison coach says winless Joaquin team is motivated for upset

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Following what he calls a “tone-setting” win, Garrison Head Coach Brandon Alvarez says his Bulldogs can’t look past their upcoming game again the winless Joaquin Rams.

“Don’t let the record fool you,” Alvarez said. “They’re 0-4, but they are a good football team. It’s gonna be a very physical game, you know, since I’ve been here the last three years we’ve had a bunch of battles with these guys and I don’t expect anything less Friday night.”

Alvarez’s interview was streamed on Red Zone Preview, which can be seen every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on East Texas Now during football season.

“But also, considering that, you know they haven’t won,” Alvarez said. “So, hopefully if we can get out there and jump on them the first or second quarter, you know, maybe it can be just like our last couple games have been.”

Alvarez was pleased with his team’s performance in a shutout of West Sabine in Week 5.

“Defense was really stingy, and they didn’t even get a first down ‘til the fourth quarter and ended up with negative yardage for the game,” he said. “So it was just one of those tone-setting games.”

