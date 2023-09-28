East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! The quiet weather continues with highs back in the 90s today. Expect more of the same for Friday and the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with light winds and afternoon temperatures reaching the lower to mid 90s across all of East Texas. High pressure moves right over us this weekend, but does start to weaken early next week. That means temperatures should start to cool very slowly. Then, the next cold front looks to make its way into East Texas Thursday with a likely chance for rain and finally a cool down in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.