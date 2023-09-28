Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Construction worker dies at Corrigan OSB plant expansion site

Source: Roy O Martin
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CORRIGAN, Texas (KLTV) - Corrigan OSB L.L.C., owned by Roy O. Martin, announced the death of a construction worker at its Corrigan expansion project site.

The company stated in a press release that the construction employee was performing contracted work at the site in Polk County on Wednesday. The person’s name was not released.

“It is with our deepest sympathy and prayers that we ... share news of the tragic loss of a construction employee performing contracted work at the Corrigan O.S.B. LLC construction site in Polk County... We will take this time to remember the family and friends of the deceased, the construction contractor, and all those who have and continue to contribute to the project,” the company said.

How the death occurred was not disclosed, but the company thanked their facility nurses, first responders on-site, emergency medical services personnel, and the Polk County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the call.

The Corrigan plant is undergoing a significant expansion that the company says will dramatically impact the local economy and meet the demand for high-quality, sustainable wood products.

