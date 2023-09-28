Canton First Monday Trade Days kicks off 150 year anniversary this weekend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Canton’s Monday Trade Days is celebrating a milestone this weekend.

Canton’s First Monday Trade Days began when the circuit judges would travel from county to county on the first Monday of every month for court. Elvis Allen with the Van Zandt County Historical Commission says this is something that took place all over the country.

“Mostly it was for trading because it was a place for people, mostly country people, to gather and find whatever they needed and trade it for whatever they had an excess of,” Allen said.

During this time with the population of the town, it took the majority of the town to create a jury and witnesses in a court case. It stuck because people needed to trade goods to get by.

Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett says First Monday is now celebrating 150 years and it is a huge economic factor for the town.

“It’s a major driving economic factor and it’s kind of fun that its historical and that we are carrying on tradition,” Everett said.

The grounds will have live music, scavenger hunts, giveaways, photo opportunities and more. Almost all of the vendor spots are sold out for even more opportunities for shopping and fun finds.

Jose Zamora came from Waco to shop today.

“The weather was nice, and I happened to be off this weekend, and I just noticed it happened to be the first Monday and I said ‘let’s take a road trip,’” Zamora said.

Cindy Jordan came from Fort Worth.

“It’s just like a scavenger hunt just to see what you can find,” Jordan said.

The celebrations kicked off today and will go until Sunday, Oct. 1.

