Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Well Above Normal Temperatures Expected. Cold Front Late Wed/Thu Cools Us Off.
Well Above Normal Temperatures Expected.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Sunny to Sunny Skies are expected through early next week. High temperatures should remain well above normal through this time as well...but may cool off a few degrees in the process...but only a few. A Strong Cold Front is expected to move through East Texas very late on Wednesday or Thursday of next week. Showers/thunderstorms will be possible, if not likely, with this front. Much cooler air is expected as well. By next Friday, lows could be in the 50s and highs only in the 70s to lower 80s. Certainly, more seasonable. We will watch this very closely for you and we will have a much better look at the timing of the front as we get closer. Two of the long-range forecast models are indicating either late Wednesday or Thursday for this frontal passage. Keep Your Fingertips Crossed. Looking for Fall-Like Temperatures coming soon. Have a great Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaurea Britton
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
Jamaurea Britton
Affidavit: Tyler man said he beat woman to death in ‘fit of rage’
A Wills Point man has received a sentence in the manslaughter case of his stepdad in 2021.
Wills Point man gets 10 years probation for death of stepdad
East Texas infant taken to Dallas for specialized care as East Texas lacks children's hospital
East Texas infant taken to Dallas for specialized care as East Texas lacks children’s hospital
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say

Latest News

Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Well Above Normal Temps Expected.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-28-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-28-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips