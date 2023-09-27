Wills Point man gets 10 years probation for death of stepdad

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Wills Point man has received a sentence in the manslaughter case of his stepdad in 2021.

Braxten Robert Henderson, 22, was arrested on July 28, 2021, for running over his stepfather, Bradley Dickson, 40, of Forney, resulting in Dickson’s death. Henderson was originally charged with first degree murder and held on a $1 million bond. Henderson pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter. Henderson was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication on Sept. 19 in Judge Chris Martin’s court.

In the original case, Henderson and his mother, Jamie Wayne Johnson, were arrested after Van Zandt County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on CR 3808 on July 27, 2021. It was found that Dickson had been run over and killed by a vehicle driven by Henderson. Johnson was Henderson’s co-defendant in Dickson’s death, but her charges were later dropped.

Henderson will also be required to pay a fine of $2,000, and will serve 120 days in the Van Zandt County jail. 90 days of this period will be served starting on Sept. 19, and the rest will be served over a weekend in July for the entirety of Henderson’s probation, marking the date of his crime.

