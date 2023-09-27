Wesley Hicks announces run for reelection as Smith County Pct. 5 constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - News Release:

Precinct 5 Constable Wesley Hicks has announced he is running for re-election.

He was sworn into office October 6, 2022, as interim Precinct 5 Constable.

Hicks is a lifelong resident of Lindale and graduate of Lindale High School. Wesley holds an associate degree in criminal justice from Tyler Junior College; is a graduate of the East Texas Police Academy and holds a master peace officer license.

Prior to serving with the Constable’s Office, Hicks worked for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office as a Patrol Deputy, Sergeant and Lieutenant.

“I have devoted my entire adult life to public safety and serving the citizens of Smith County. I want to continue to make a difference in Precinct 5,” said Hicks.

Hicks and his wife Nadia have two sons, Caleb and Cameron.

