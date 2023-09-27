Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Wesley Hicks announces run for reelection as Smith County Pct. 5 constable

Wesley Hicks
Wesley Hicks(Courtesy photo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - News Release:

Precinct 5 Constable Wesley Hicks has announced he is running for re-election.

He was sworn into office October 6, 2022, as interim Precinct 5 Constable.

Hicks is a lifelong resident of Lindale and graduate of Lindale High School. Wesley holds an associate degree in criminal justice from Tyler Junior College; is a graduate of the East Texas Police Academy and holds a master peace officer license.’s degree in criminal justice from Tyler Junior College; is a graduate of the East Texas Police Academy and holds a master peace officer license.

Prior to serving with the Constable’s Office, Hicks worked for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office as a Patrol Deputy, Sergeant and Lieutenant.

“I have devoted my entire adult life to public safety and serving the citizens of Smith County. I want to continue to make a difference in Precinct 5,” said Hicks.

Hicks and his wife Nadia have two sons, Caleb and Cameron.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaurea Britton
Police identify man arrested after body of missing 18-year-old found near Tyler apartments
Jamaurea Britton
Affidavit: Tyler man said he beat woman to death in ‘fit of rage’
A toddler in Cherokee County is dead after drowning in a pond on their family’s property...
Cherokee County toddler drowns in family pond
A Wills Point man has received a sentence in the manslaughter case of his stepdad in 2021.
Wills Point man gets 10 years probation for death of stepdad
Billy Maddox Jr.
Tyler man accused in fentanyl death no-shows jury selection

Latest News

Chris Green addresses reporters on Sept. 27, 2023.
Chris Green announces third run for Smith County sheriff
A gate at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp outside Berlin, Germany displays the phrase,...
Texas orders review of efforts to educate K-12 students about atrocities of Holocaust
File photo of DeSantis speaking during a fundraising picnic in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Ron DeSantis visits Tyler for private fundraising luncheon
Texas Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville)
East Texas state senator stands by votes to convict Ken Paxton