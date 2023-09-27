WebXtra: Cross-country motorcycle run to combat human trafficking makes Longview stop

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans have joined in with a long distance motorcycle poker run to raise money and awareness to fight human trafficking.

In Longview today members of G.O.T.C.H.A., which stands for Get Off the Couch and Heal America, stopped at El Sombrero Mexican Restaurante to promote their efforts.

The group will visit 33 cities in 43 days, covering 5,600, from Florida to Arizona.

Their cause is to to get people involved in stopping human trafficking.

Proceeds they collect along the way go to multiple charity organizations including Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit U.S.-based anti-sex trafficking organization founded in 2013, which has conducted multiple sting operations, some outside the country, and donated technological and monetary resources to law-enforcement agencies that combat sex trafficking.

The group aslo carries with them a 2023 Harley Davidson Road Glide, which is sign by the cast and crew of the film The Sound of Freedom.

The run ends October 22 in Chandler, Arizona, and organizer Dave Graybill talks about the importance of getting people involved.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.