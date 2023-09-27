Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Athens rejects railroad’s proposal to shut down road where train struck car

Athens Mayor Aaron Smith says he signed a letter Tuesday rejecting Union Pacific’s proposal to close Cream Level Road.
By Lauren Tear
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Athens Mayor Aaron Smith says he signed a letter Tuesday rejecting Union Pacific’s proposal to close Cream Level Road.

This comes after Smith was authorized to do so at Monday’s city council meeting. He says it is now up to the Texas Department of Transportation to fund and install safety measures at the intersection including safety gates and warning lights.

He said he does not know when the project will start or how long it will take to complete.

