WATCH: Family sits frozen as bear leaps onto table, devours picnic

MONTERREY, Mexico - A family was enjoying a picnic lunch recently when they had an uninvited guest.

A black bear leapt onto the family’s picnic table and began eating their food as they sat as still as statues hoping to remain safe.

The video was shared by Angela Chaapa who said the family was trying to have their picnic on Sept. 25 at Chipinque Park in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nueveo Leon, when the incident happened.

@angelachaapa/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX