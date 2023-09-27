Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Family sits frozen as bear leaps onto table, devours picnic

WATCH: Uninvited bear joins family's picnic
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTERREY, Mexico - A family was enjoying a picnic lunch recently when they had an uninvited guest.

A black bear leapt onto the family’s picnic table and began eating their food as they sat as still as statues hoping to remain safe.

The video was shared by Angela Chaapa who said the family was trying to have their picnic on Sept. 25 at Chipinque Park in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nueveo Leon, when the incident happened.

@angelachaapa/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

Most Read

Tyler police presence at scene where body was found.
Body found near Tyler apartments is missing 18-year-old; police investigating as homicide
East Texas school districts announcing closures, delays due to power outages
Ben Wheeler man killed in motorcycle/truck crash in Van Zandt County
Leopoldo Guerrero, Jr.
Gilmer man arrested on intoxicated driving charges after crash kills passenger
Billy Maddox Jr.
Tyler man accused in fentanyl death no-shows jury selection

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in...
The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studios
A young bear saw a family picnicking in Monterrey, Mexico and decided to join them....and eat...
WATCH: Uninvited bear joins family's picnic
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress says it wants to avoid a shutdown, but the House and Senate are moving even further apart
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Tech CEO honored by Forbes was fatally attacked at a Baltimore apartment complex, police say