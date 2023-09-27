Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler City Council appoints new fire marshal

Source: City of Tyler website
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
From Press Release

TYLER, Texas - The Tyler City Council appointed Joey Hooton as the Tyler Fire Marshal on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Hooton has been a Tyler firefighter since 2004, where he steadily worked his way up the ranks. For the last six years, he served on the Command Staff as the assistant chief of operations. In that role, he was responsible for managing the daily operations of the Fire Department, including fire, medical, and technical rescue responses for the Tyler community.

Hooton holds certifications through the Texas Commission on Fire Protection as a Master Firefighter, Fire Service Instructor, Fire Officer IV, Emergency Vehicle Technician, and Rope Rescue Technician.

“He recently earned his Master’s Degree in Public Administration and has shown outstanding skills, creativity and leadership both as a Command Staff member and as Assistant Fire Chief,” said Tyler Fire Chief David Coble.

Hooton served with the Army’s 101st Airborne Unit and in the US Army National Guard as an infantryman. His education includes an Associate of Arts in Economics from Tyler Junior College and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Tyler. He is part of the City of Tyler’s Leadership Academy Class 33 and is a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt. He has served on the Tyler Firefighters Relief and Retirement Fund Pension Board and the Tyler Firefighters Honor Guard.

