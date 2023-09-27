Teen accused of escaping Upshur County patrol car

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teen is in custody after allegedly escaping a patrol car and flagging down an unsuspecting driver Wednesday.

According to an Upshur County press release, a 17-year-old woman had been arrested on Wednesday morning for criminal mischief and was being transported in a deputy’s patrol car. The teen was not in handcuffs, the release said, because she had badly cut one of her wrists while committing her alleged crime.

While slowed for a red light at the intersection of Hwy 300 and FM 1844, the teen managed to lower the back window of the car and escape into the street around 11:50 a.m. The release said she then ran off on foot while the deputy was maneuvering in traffic. She then flagged down an unsuspecting driver, reportedly claiming that someone was trying to kill her.

Other drivers saw the interaction and alerted the authorities. The vehicle was quickly located north on Hwy 300, the release said, and the teen was recaptured. The driver was released with no charges, and the teen was restrained by hands, arms and legs and taken to the Upshur County Jail.

She was charged with criminal mischief for damage to the patrol car, escape while arrested, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and her original charge of criminal mischief. Her identity has not been released.

