Smith County lifts burn ban in place since Aug. 1

Smith County, Texas seal
Smith County, Texas seal(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County officials have lifted the eight-week long burn ban.

The ban was enacted on Aug. 1, but after recent rains reduced or eliminated the imminent threat to public safety caused by outdoor burning, it has been rescinded, according to the notice from the county.

Judge Neal Franklin coordinated with the Smith County Fire Marshal to determine whether conditions warranted the ban’s being lifted, the update from the county stated.

